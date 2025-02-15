DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative has received multiple reports in recent days of individuals impersonating Co-op employees in an attempt to obtain account information from members.
According to DEC, scammers have been calling members, claiming to discuss "supply charges" and even providing false case numbers to appear legitimate. Additionally, reports indicate that someone wearing a professional-looking work vest has approached members at their homes, falsely claiming to work for DEC and requesting account details to "help lower supply charges."
DEC emphasizes that these calls and visits are fraudulent and are not conducted by Co-op employees. Members who receive such calls should hang up immediately. To verify account status, members should contact DEC directly at 855-332-9090.
As scammers continue to refine their tactics, DEC urges members to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with unverified individuals.