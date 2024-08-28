DELAWARE- The first state has seen 85 road-related deaths in 2024, according to DelDOT. While this number is down 6 percent from the same time last year, DelDOT says it is seeing an increase in motorcycle and pedestrian deaths.
With the school year starting, DelDOT stresses the importance of road safety. In 2023, DelDOT says there were 214 school bus crashes in Delaware, a 33 percent rise from 2022. DelDOT reminds drivers to stop when they see a school bus stop.
"It takes a split second for a child to cross in front of a bus, thinking everyone sees the lights. That could lead to a real tragedy if someone is impatient," said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT’s Director of Communications.
As these safety concerns grow, DelDOT urges all drivers to be extra cautious, especially around school buses and pedestrians.