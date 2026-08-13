SEAFORD, Del. - DNREC has closed the Seaford Fishing Pier located within the Seaford boat ramp fishing access area on the Nanticoke River after structural flaws were detected during an engineering assessment.
The assessment of the pier raised several concerns including support pile deterioration and a sinkhole forming from a faltering bulkhead.
DNREC Fisheries Section Administrator Jordan Zimmerman said the pier’s closure was decided out of an abundance of caution, and that the Division of Fish and Wildlife is “working with the engineering firm to develop options either for remediation of the pier or replacing it with a new pier.”
The Seaford boat ramp and parking lot are not impacted by the closure and will remain open.