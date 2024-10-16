GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on Shawnee Road.
At approximately 4:51 a.m., a Kia Sorento traveling eastbound failed to negotiate a curve and went off of the roadway, striking a telephone box, a gas line and later a tree.
DSP reported that the driver, a 28-year-old man from Seaford, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Shawnee Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated. The DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash and police ask witnesses to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266.