SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford police officer shot and killed a dog that was attacking a woman on North Hall Street on Saturday evening, according to the Seaford Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:27 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman screaming, police said. Upon arrival, officers observed the woman being attacked by a dog as she exited the front door of her residence.
According to police, the woman fell to the ground as the dog continued its attack. In response, one of the officers fired his gun, killing the dog to stop the assault.
Officers on the scene immediately provided medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The woman was then transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in serious condition, authorities said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Seaford Police Department.