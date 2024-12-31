Shooting investigation

Seaford Police continue to investigate a shooting they say sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police are continuing to search for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place on Dec. 28. According to police, officers responded to New Street around 7:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim, who said they had been shot. Police say the person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight outside of a business on the 200 block of South Bradford Street. The agency says during the confrontation, the victim was struck by gunfire and then ran to New Street, where they called emergency services.

The investigation continues as Seaford Police have not made any arrests, nor have officers identified anyone connected to the shooting.

The Seaford Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. The agency says tips can be submitted through the department’s Facebook page or by calling 302-629-6645. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-847-3333 or by texting “KEYWORD plus your message” to 274637. According to police, information that leads to an arrest could qualify for a cash reward.

