SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Ferrell of Bridgeville for DUI and felony drug offenses following a traffic stop.
On Sussex Highway near Concord Road noticed a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with expired tags. The officer pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Ferrell, the sole occupant.
The trooper observed multiple signs of impairment and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Ferrell was arrested after failing the tests and taken into custody without incident.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 14.53 grams of methamphetamine in seven bags, along with drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, packaging materials, glass pipes, and cut straws.
Ferrell was transported to Troop 5 and later arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7. He was charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Expired Vehicle Tags
Ferrell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,620 secured bond.