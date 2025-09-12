Kay Klein

Klein is considered to be in the early stages of dementia, raising serious concerns for her safety. (Fenwick Island Police Department)

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Police are continuing the search for Kay Klein, an 83-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon in Fenwick Island.

Authorities say Klein was last seen around 4 p.m. on East Atlantic Street, wearing a dark windbreaker, dark clothing, and a floral visor. Klein is considered to be in the early stages of dementia, raising serious concerns for her safety.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Police Department resumed its search for Klein, with support from the Bethany Beach Fire Department, Delaware State Police, and the United States Coast Guard. 

Investigators are urging anyone with home surveillance footage, including Ring cameras, to check for possible sightings of Klein in the area. The public is being asked to stay alert and report any relevant information immediately to law enforcement by calling 911.

