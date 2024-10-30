SALISBURY, Md. -Maryland State Police are looking for the suspect in a Monday night shooting that killed a 32-year-old Salisbury man. When troopers arrived to the 800 block of West Road after 7:30 p.m., they found Tevin Mumford. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he later died.
Another victim, 33-year-old Ekoye Emmanuel Spates also of Salisbury, was taken to Tidalhealth and later transferred to Christiana Care in Delaware for treatment. The case is now being handled by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.