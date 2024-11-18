Lewes Second Street

Second Street in Lewes, as photographed by Bronze Anchor Studios

LEWES, Del. - Second Street in downtown Lewes will be closed to cars starting at midnight on Monday, Nov. 18, for minor road resurfacing, according to the Lewes Police Department.

The closure will remain in place until approximately noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19, when the work is expected to be completed. During this time, no parking or car access will be permitted.

Once the resurfacing is finished, the street will fully reopen. Authorities appreciate residents’ and visitors’ patience during the project.

