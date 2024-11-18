LEWES, Del. - Second Street in downtown Lewes will be closed to cars starting at midnight on Monday, Nov. 18, for minor road resurfacing, according to the Lewes Police Department.
The closure will remain in place until approximately noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19, when the work is expected to be completed. During this time, no parking or car access will be permitted.
Once the resurfacing is finished, the street will fully reopen. Authorities appreciate residents’ and visitors’ patience during the project.