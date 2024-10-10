BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - DelDOT has announced that part of Seashore Highway (Route 404) between Ray Road and Federalsburg Road will be closed. This roadwork will begin Monday, Oct. 14 and is expected to finish Dec. 19.
The project includes installing a new concrete rigid frame with wingwalls, adding riprap for scour protection, installing guardrails and reconstructing the road approaches for the bridge, said DelDOT.
A detour will direct northbound traffic on Federalsburg Road to Route 18, 13 and Newton Road before returning to Route 404. Southbound traffic on Route 404 will follow a similar route in reverse.