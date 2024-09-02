MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police will continue to investigate what led to four individuals being injured in a late-night shooting on North Street. Police were alerted of shots fired on Sep.1, at approximately 11:11 p.m. Police say when officers arrived at the 200 block of North Street they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. The injured were then transported to a local hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Officials say people can contact Detective Burgos with details about the investigation at (302) 422-8081 Ext. 5170. Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.