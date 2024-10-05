MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday, Oct. 5, in Milton.
Troopers said just before 1 a.m., they responded to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive for a reported shooting. According to police, an unknown person fired several rounds, with at least one striking the occupied residence. No one inside was injured.
No suspect information is available, and authorities have not yet released any surveillance footage.
Detectives from Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit are handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman at (302) 752-3856.