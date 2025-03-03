GREENWOOD, Del.- A Georgetown man was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence, following a head-on crash Saturday night in Greenwood, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 9:42 p.m. on March 1 along Sussex Highway, north of Adams Road. The agency says 25-year-old Juventino Hernandez Montoya was driving a Nissan Altima north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into a Kia Sorento.
The driver of the Kia, a 56-year-old woman from Salisbury, Maryland, and four passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Two passengers in Hernandez Montoya’s car were also hurt, with one transported to the hospital and the other declining treatment at the scene.
Troopers reported smelling alcohol on Hernandez Montoya and observing signs of impairment. He was taken into custody and brought to Troop 5, where sobriety tests confirmed impairment.
He was charged with:
Vehicular assault first degree (felony)
Six counts of vehicular assault second degree
Driving under the influence of alcohol
Driving without a valid license
Other traffic-related offenses
Hernandez Montoya was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.