OCEAN CITY, Md. - Just as most of the snow along the coast had melted, winter made an overnight comeback, blanketing the coast with fresh powder and creating hazardous conditions on roads and sidewalks.
For residents like Mike Donahue, who enjoys taking his dog, Ollie, out to play in the snow, the return of wintry weather is no major setback. Thanks to his four-wheel-drive Jeep, Donahue is confident navigating the snowy terrain. “[The roads are] snow-covered,” Donahue said, “but I have a four-wheel drive, so it doesn’t really slow me down too much.”
Late Tuesday night, snow fell across areas like Ocean City and Fenwick Island, covering cars and leaving roads slick. Crews added more salt to main roads and drove snow plows to combat the icy conditions.
While the main roads were mostly clear of snow, back roads remained treacherous. “Main roads are clear now, and they weren’t this morning,” Donahue said, “but they never do anything with these [back] roads.”
The snow also created challenges for pedestrians. Jason Schmidt, who works at a local church in Ocean City, walked to his job to help clear the steps before Mass. “It’s not frozen underneath,” Schmidt said of the sidewalks. “Yeah, it’s slushy still, but after tonight, it’ll be frozen.”
With temperatures expected to drop dangerously low, there is a good chance the remaining snow and slush will turn into ice, increasing the risk of accidents.