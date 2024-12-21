Southern Delaware Tourism wins 2024 customer support award

SUSSEX COUNTY Del. – Southern Delaware Tourism has earned the 2024 Customer Support Award in Thinkific™’s Learning Excellence Awards for its innovative Tourism Ambassador Program.
The program, created in partnership with Thinkific™, trains local hospitality workers to provide better visitor services. Launched in spring 2024, it has already graduated nearly 50 ambassadors.
The program has been praised for its success and will be featured in Thinkific™’s annual publication, The Book of Thinkific Plus. Southern Delaware Tourism's initiative empowers both workers and residents to promote local tourists.