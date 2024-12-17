DELAWARE- Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade has been placed on paid administrative leave amid shoplifting charges.
Gov. John Carney announced the move on Saturday, citing a “personal legal matter” but providing no further details. Carney expressed disappointment over the situation, noting Cade’s long tenure in public service.
“Cade has been a dedicated member of my team for years, so this is obviously a surprise,” Carney said. “I am hopeful he can work through this challenge and return to his career in public service.”
During Cade’s leave, Deputy OMB Director Courtney Stewart will serve as Acting OMB Director.
Delaware State Police arrested Cade on Dec. 13 on six counts of misdemeanor shoplifting. The charges stem from several incidents at the Home Depot on Miller Road in Wilmington. Authorities said the charges were based on a thorough investigation and consultation with the Delaware Department of Justice.
Cade turned himself in at Troop 2 and was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 before being released on his own recognizance.
Cade has been a key figure in the Carney administration, including serving as Secretary of the Department of Labor. As Carney prepares to take office as Wilmington mayor next month, he had appointed Cade as the city’s chief of staff.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s Chief of Staff, Tanny Washington, will continue in her role while this matter is resolved.