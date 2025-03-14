State fire marshal investigating two-alarm fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out late March 13 in the 400 block of Wood Duck Drive.
A neighbor reported the fire just before 11:30 p.m. About 50 firefighters from Cambridge’s Rescue Fire Company and surrounding departments in Dorchester and Talbot counties responded. Crews had the fire under control in about 90 minutes.
Investigators say the fire started in a two-story townhouse, which is now a total loss. Two neighboring homes were also heavily damaged.
Officials confirmed that smoke alarms and a sprinkler system were in place and activated. No injuries were reported.
The damage is estimated at $750,000, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause.