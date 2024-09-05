DELAWARE - Tungsten Global Consulting has announced its upcoming trade mission to Côte d’Ivoire, as they are working to expand Delaware’s economic footprint in West Africa.
Organized with the World Trade Center Delaware, this mission will include Jimmy Kroon from from the Delaware Department of Agriculture and State Treasurer Colleen Davis. Delaware companies such as DiSabatino Construction, Walls Irrigation, Transfr and Transformative Technologies will explore new opportunities in Côte d’Ivoire.
According to Tungsten Global Consulting, as a gesture of goodwill, Delaware will gift trees to the Poro Region, which they say symbolizes support for economic and environmental efforts in the region.