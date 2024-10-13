GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Bags, Booze and Boobs event, hosted by Stockley Tavern on Sept. 28, raised $114,000 for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
DBCC says the event, featuring cornhole tournaments, guest bartending competitions, auctions and raffles, exceeded expectations.
"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our community," said the event organizer at Stockley Tavern.
The funds will directly support breast cancer research, early detection and patient services through the DBCC.