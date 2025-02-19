SNOW HILL, Md.- Special Olympics Maryland athletes showcased their strength and determination at the IUS Strength and Conditioning Invitational at the Worcester County Recreation Center.
The event, supported by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, featured various competitions, including the bench press, deadlift, flexed arm hang, indoor cycling, jump rope, standing long jump, shuttle run and relays. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department also stopped by to show support for the event and its athletes.
According to Special Olympics Maryland, the organization provides year-round training and competition opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, fostering inclusion and empowerment through sports.