OCPD at Special Olympics MD

Ocean City Police along with the Worcester County and Wicomico County Sheriff's Offices showed up to support a Special Olympics Maryland invitational. Courtesy of Ocean City Police Department.  

SNOW HILL, Md.- Special Olympics Maryland athletes showcased their strength and determination at the IUS Strength and Conditioning Invitational at the Worcester County Recreation Center.

The event, supported by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, featured various competitions, including the bench press, deadlift, flexed arm hang, indoor cycling, jump rope, standing long jump, shuttle run and relays. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department also stopped by to show support for the event and its athletes.

According to Special Olympics Maryland, the organization provides year-round training and competition opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, fostering inclusion and empowerment through sports.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you