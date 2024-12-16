MARYLAND — Striped bass will not receive additional protections for the 2025 fishing season.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, this was decided after the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's Striped Bass Management Board postponed changes during a special meeting on Dec. 16. The Board instead initiated an addendum to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan, which will consider adjustments for the 2026 season.
The decision follows concerns raised by the 2024 striped bass stock assessment and short-term projections presented by the Board’s technical committee during its annual meeting in October. The projections suggest it is unlikely that striped bass numbers will rebound to their target levels by 2029 without further conservation action.
Compounding the issue, the Chesapeake Bay — a critical spawning ground for striped bass — has seen six consecutive years of recruitment failure, meaning young striped bass numbers have been consistently low. This trend has sparked calls for stronger conservation measures to protect the species.
Key Concerns
Seasonal fishing closures, particularly during the warm summer months, were a primary consideration during the meeting. Experts note that summer fishing coincides with high water temperatures and poor water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, conditions that increase striped bass mortality, even among fish released by anglers. According to estimates, about 9% of fish caught and released die from stress, injury, or improper handling.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) expressed disappointment over the delay in action.
“Our only hope now is that 2026 will not be too late for striped bass,” said Allison Colden, CBF’s Maryland Executive Director. “With increases in fishing expected in 2025, bringing striped bass removals back down to a sustainable level – and keeping it there – will be critical. Given the uncertainty associated with the striped bass fishery and its incredible social and economic value to states along the East Coast, fisheries managers must err on the side of conservation.”
CBF’s Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore added, “Given the history of striped bass management and the warning signs from young of the year surveys, it’s unfortunate that fisheries managers failed to act to conserve fish during the 2025 fishing season. Striped bass are experiencing a host of stressors, from degraded habitat due to climate change to invasive predators such as blue catfish. These challenges will make it even harder for striped bass to rebound like they have in the past.”
Next Steps
The Board’s delay has raised concerns among conservation advocates about the long-term health of the striped bass population, especially given mounting pressures from environmental stressors and fishing activity. For now, stakeholders await the development of the addendum and its subsequent public review process in 2025.