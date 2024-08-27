INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is urging state officials to convene a public meeting next month to address hazardous conditions at Northside beach and Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet.
The organization is calling on representatives from the Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and Delaware Seashore State Park (DSSP) to host the meeting.
For over a year, the Surfrider Foundation says it has been pressing the state to remove hazardous debris from Northside beach, including chunks of asphalt and concrete, rusty metal, corroded pipes, and large creosote wooden boards. Surfirder says these materials have become exposed due to the inoperability of the sand bypass system since 2019, which has prevented adequate sand movement.
According to Surfrider, the situation worsened earlier this month when DelDOT placed large rocks along Route 1 in an effort to prevent water from overtopping the road. Those rocks have since migrated onto the beach, exacerbating the hazardous conditions.
“Where is the accountability? Where is the proactive approach to environmental stewardship, and where are the permits?” asked Crystal Stokowski, Vice Chair of the Surfrider Foundation’s Delaware Chapter. “One thing is clear: the need for responsible and transparent management of Delaware’s coastal resources has never been more urgent.”
The Surfrider Foundation requests that the meeting be announced in advance, held on a weekday evening, and located near the Indian River Inlet. They also suggest that it be streamed online for broader accessibility.