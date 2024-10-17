GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Luis Lucas-Mendez of Georgetown on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and related offenses after a deadly crash on Sussex Highway. The accident on Oct. 6, claimed the lives of two people.
At about 1:34 a.m., Lucas-Mendez, driving a 2005 Honda Pilot, was traveling north in the southbound lane of Sussex Highway when he collided head-on with a 2016 Nissan Rogue. DSP said two passengers in the Rogue, Eric Staley, 22, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Makayla Belton, 18, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries, according to DSP.
Following his release from the hospital, Lucas-Mendez was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and was held on a $30,201 cash bond.