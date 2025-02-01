GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Academy will partner with the Blood Bank of Delmarva for a blood donation drive on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center, with donations collected in the bank's mobile van.
High school mobile blood drives account for about 25 percent of the Blood Bank of Delmarva's supply and are instrumental in generating first-time donors, says the BBD. Each pint of blood donated can save up to three lives.
Sussex Academy nurse Dawnyel Furlong emphasized an additional benefit of participation, every unit donated helps support the BBD's scholarship program for a Sussex Academy student. The 2024 winner was graduate Ellie Davis.
Donors can sign up online at donate.bbd.org. All donors will receive a gift for their contribution.