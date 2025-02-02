GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Academy kindergarteners reflect on the holiday season when they did handmade paper gingerbread cookies and letters that went to schools in all 50 states, sparking a nationwide classroom exchange.
Students included descriptions of Delaware in their letters, and in return, received decorated gingerbread cookies and notes from 48 states.
“It was so exciting to receive the mail, and the older students would even stop by to see what states were added to the display. We received gingerbread cookies from 48 out of 50 states. Our East Coast friends failed us – New Jersey and Maryland,” Hendricks laughed.
Kindergarten teacher Laurie Smailer said the project helped students learn about different states, climates and landmarks, giving them insight into classrooms across the country.
For students like Sasha Costello and Elijah Schrock, checking the mail became a daily thrill. “We were excited when we received gingerbread men in the mail,” Costello said.