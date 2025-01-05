GEORGETOWN, Del. — The first major winter storm of the season is expected to bring significant snowfall, ice, and gusty winds to Sussex County beginning late Sunday night, potentially leading to power outages and hazardous road conditions throughout the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Sussex County from 10 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters predict 5 to 10 inches of snow, with isolated areas possibly seeing higher amounts, starting around midnight Sunday. Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour early Monday morning, before a brief switch to sleet, freezing rain, or rain during the midday hours. Another round of snow is expected Monday evening before the storm exits.
Strong winds, with gusts of 15 to 25 mph and higher speeds along the coast, could create blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility and making roads impassable. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens Monday night, with highs staying at or below freezing for much of the week, limiting any melting.
“This storm could bring a significant impact to Sussex County,” said Timothy R. Cooper, Sussex County’s Emergency Manager and Deputy Director of Public Safety. “Now is the time to prepare, stay updated on forecasts, and be ready for potential travel disruptions and power outages.”
Preparation and Safety Recommendations
Emergency planners are urging locals to stock up on provisions, prepare for possible power outages, and avoid non-essential travel during the storm. Those who must travel for emergencies should equip their vehicles with supplies such as ice scrapers, blankets, sand or cat litter, flashlights, high-calorie snacks, and a full tank of gas.
Property owners are advised to secure outdoor items and ensure adequate heating fuel is available. Households should also gather essentials, including extra food, water, batteries, prescription medications, and emergency heat sources.
Emergency Operations in Sussex County
Sussex County’s Emergency Operations Center will activate on a limited basis at 5 a.m. Monday to monitor conditions and coordinate responses. Additional staff and resources are being mobilized to handle potential issues such as downed trees, power outages, and emergency medical needs.
Locals are encouraged to stay informed through the Sussex County website and social media channels, as well as updates from the National Weather Service. For road closure updates, visit the Delaware Department of Transportation’s website at www.deldot.gov. Power outage information is available on Delmarva Power’s website, www.delmarva.com, and the Delaware Electric Cooperative’s website, www.delaware.coop.
The public is reminded to call 911 only in emergencies. Non-emergency questions can be directed to Sussex County Emergency Management at (302) 856-7360.