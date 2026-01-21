LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Planning and Zoning voted 4-0 to approve a change of zone needed for an expansion of The Moorings at Lewes, after deferring a decision on Jan. 7, citing the need for additional information before proceeding.
The proposal would expand the existing senior living community by adding 21 single-family detached homes and 46 multifamily apartment buildings. According to county documents, the expansion would require the demolition of six existing residential units currently located on the property.
The project is proposed by Springpoint at Lewes, Inc. The applicant states the expansion is intended to address increased demand for senior housing in Delaware, improve services for current and future residents, and provide economic benefits to the area.
Planning and Zoning received a petition in support of the project containing more than 80 signatures.
CoastTV previously spoke with one elderly couple living in the development, who stated that their home would be demolished under the proposal and expressed concern about being displaced from the residence where they planned to remain long term.
The project still must go before Sussex County Council.