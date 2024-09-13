GEORGETOWN, Del. – If you are a homeowner in Sussex County, property taxes are due at the end of the month on September 30th.
The County’s Business Services office issued tax bills in August for the 2024 fiscal year. According to a County release they expect to generate $202 million in revenue this year. The bills include County property taxes and a number of other fees including sewer, water, tax ditches, and street lighting. The bills also include school district taxes, which are set by the County’s eight independent school districts. About 10 percent of a typical residential tax bill goes toward County taxes, with the remaining portion allocated to local school districts.
Taxpayers can view bills online at the Sussex County Self Service website. Several payment options are available, including cash, check, money order, and debit or credit card.
Payment options include:
- Online: Payments can be made by credit card or e-check at www.sussexcountyde.gov.
- By Mail: Payments can be mailed using the return envelopes included with the tax bills. Payments should be addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947, and must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered on time.
- In-Person or By Phone: Payments can be made in person at the County Administrative Offices, 2 The Circle, Georgetown, Del., or by phone at 1-866-791-9802. The payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A secure after-hours payment drop box is also available.
Taxpayers whose mortgage lenders pay their taxes from escrow accounts do not receive paper bills. Billed amounts can be viewed online, and escrow customers with questions should contact their lenders.
Unpaid balances after Sept. 30 will accrue monthly interest charges.
For more information, property owners can contact Sussex County at (302) 855-7871.