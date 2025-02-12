SNOW HILL, Md.- A sewer main break near Ocean Parkway and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines recently leaked 1,200 gallons of sewage into a marsh that drains into Manklin Creek.
The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a temporary shellfish harvesting restriction in the creek after being notified of the incident. The restriction will remain in effect until March 1.
There are no oyster bed leases in Manklin Creek. Those who may have oyster floats or cages in Manklin Creek are strongly cautioned not to consume any shellfish from that body of water for the next 21 days.
MDE recommends that people avoid consuming shellfish from the creek during this time. The closure is based on a 21-day period needed to allow for the dilution of bacteria and the removal of potential viruses.