DELMARVA- The food centric holiday of Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and while a feast is to be had by humans, not all pets should partake.
According to the Savannah Animal Hospital in Lewes, some traditional Thanksgiving dishes should be avoided with furry friends. Some potentially toxic or unhealthy foods include fatty meats, raisins, grapes, onions and sweets. The veterinary hospital also recommends disposing of bones and carcasses properly as they can be harmful.
Seasonal decoration can also be hazardous if it's a plant like amaryllis, baby's breath, sweet william, hydrangeas and more.
However, the American Kennel Club says there are a few foods that come in the holiday meal that they can indulge in, like sweet potatoes, potatoes, apples, turkey meat, green beans, peas and of course, pumpkin.
So many guests coming over for the holidays can also mean a higher chance that a four-legged friend escapes. The hospital encourages pet owners to keep a collar with identification on pets at all times so they can find their way home safely.
If a pet does eat something they are not supposed to, the ASPCA Poison Control Center phone number is 888-426-4435 or there is the Pet Poison Helpline, 855-764-7661.