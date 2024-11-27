GEORGETOWN, Del. - Shoppers walked through the aisles Wednesday, grabbing last-minute items for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some weren’t happy with the total cost at checkout.
Jack Buckley, a Georgetown resident, said prices are just too high. "The prices are way too high," Buckley said. "The only thing that's going down seems to be the gas."
The national average price for a Thanksgiving dinner, according to the American Farm Bureau, has dropped by $3. In 2023, the average was $61, while in 2024 it is $58.
Peggy Vanatta, another Georgetown resident, said she hasn’t noticed much difference. "I think things are about the same," Vanatta said. "We're hosting Thanksgiving for 17, so we break the bank no matter what."
Nasdaq reported that the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner in Delaware is 45 cents higher than last year, at $64.50.