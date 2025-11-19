The Crooked Hammock holds their annual keg tree lighting in Lewes

LEWES, Del. — Tonight, the Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes held its annual keg tree lighting ceremony to kick off the Holidays at the Hammock (HATH).
The event welcomed guests of all ages, helping to foster the family-friendly environment the Hammock aims to create. Rich Garrahan, owner of the brewery, says that the family-first mindset allows the brewery to serve as a hub for the community.
“Our doors are always open for everybody to come in. We love that families see us as a place to come and celebrate special events — especially the holidays. So this time of year, we just know that families like to come out, and we love having them.”
Derek Eckenrode attended the ceremony with his two young sons. He had originally planned to see a holiday movie with his family but was pleasantly surprised to find the keg lighting ceremony instead. The family-focused atmosphere, he says, is what keeps him coming back.
“We love it. I feel like they’ve established a family-friendly atmosphere here. And it’s spreading.”
Eckenrode also showed appreciation for the extra steps the brewery takes to enhance the holiday spirit. “The snow is unbelievable. It really is unique for this area.” He also shared what he enjoyed most about the night: “Just sitting by the fire and enjoying that on my feet.”
The festivities at the Crooked Hammock are just getting started.
“Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 5 and 7, it snows in our backyard. So it’s a great time to bring the family out,” Garrahan says.
Additionally, the brewery will hold a brunch with Santa on Dec. 7. Reservations are recommended.