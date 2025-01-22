DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) has opened warming stations across the state to provide warmth and comfort for people during the upcoming days of frigid temperatures.
The stations began operating on Jan. 21 and will remain open through Friday, Jan. 24. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Eight locations have been designated as warming stations, including:
- Claymont State Service Center: Claymont
- DHSS Canby Park Office: Wilmington
- DHSS Churchman's Corporate Center: New Castle
- Smyrna State Service Center: Smyrna
- DHSS Blue Hen Cooperate Office: Dover
- Laurel State Service Center: Laurel
- Anna C. Shipley State Service Center: Seaford
- Thurman Adams State Service Center: Georgetown
Additionally, local public libraries and senior centers are available as alternative warming locations.