ELLENDALE, Del. - A free security lights event was held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Ellendale Fire Department.
The event, sponsored by the HELP Initiative, aimed to provide residents with security lights to enhance safety in their homes and neighborhoods. Attendees learned about the benefits of improved outdoor lighting and how it can contribute to crime prevention.
The program is free to sign up for, and for those unable to attend the event, the HELP Initiative will go door-to-door in Ellendale over the next week to provide residents with free lights.
"The program has seen positive results," said Harold Stafford, president of the HELP Initiative. "We were able to show that in areas we have been, there has been a cumulative reduction of about 12 percent in crime."
For additional information, contact Debbie Short, chair of the Police and Emergency Response Committee, at town.deborah.short@aol.com.