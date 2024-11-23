SALISBURY, Md. - The Lower Shore’s Giving Tuesday campaign, The Shore Gives More, will kick off on Dec. 3 with a record-breaking 145 nonprofits and a $250,000 matching gift fund. The annual 24-hour online giving event supports nonprofits serving Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.
In celebration of CFES's 40th anniversary, The Richard A. Henson Foundation has contributed $125,000 to the matching fund, supplemented by additional CFES funding to create the $250,000 Henson-CFES Challenge. The program will provide an additional $1 for every $2 raised by participating nonprofits through Shore Gives More.
“In our work every day, we seek to honor Mr. Henson’s legacy and believe he would be proud of this challenge.” said Stacey McMichael, Executive Director of the Henson Foundation.
The online platform, which allows donors to explore nonprofits and make multiple contributions in a single transaction, ensures that all funds go directly to vetted organizations serving the Lower Shore. Donors can begin scheduling their gifts starting Nov. 25. Nonprofits benefit from access to free marketing campaigns, fundraising tools and incentive prizes provided by CFES.