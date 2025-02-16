DELAWARE – Powerful winds are causing widespread power outages across central and southern Delaware, leaving thousands of homes without electricity as crews work to restore service.
As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday Feb 16, more than 3,200 homes were without power, according to utility officials. Crews had restored power to more than 2,300 homes earlier in the afternoon, but with wind gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph, additional outages are expected.
Utility crews are working across the region, but restoration times remain uncertain due to ongoing high winds. Residents are urged to prepare for outages lasting several hours or longer. Those who rely on electricity for medical equipment should have a backup plan in place.
“The safety of our crews remains the top priority as they work to restore power as quickly as possible,” the utility company stated.
Customers can report outages by calling 855-332-9090 or visiting delaware.coop. A real-time outage map is available at outagemap.delaware.coop.