REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -Tickets for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration go live Tuesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. Schellville also is announcing special events. The Christmas themed event runs for a month-and-a-half behind the Rehoboth Beach Tanger Outlet Seaside.
Here are some key dates:
Breakfast with Santa – Sunday, December 21, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (limited to 150 tickets)
Special Needs Evenings – Friday, December 12; Monday, December 15; Monday, December 22, 5–7 p.m. (limited to 1,500 tickets each day)
Cookie Competition Entries – Saturday, December 13, drop-off 1–4 p.m.
Private Dining Reservations – including Alpenglobes, The Cove, The Lodge, and the new 1225 Club
There are no tickets for general entry into the celebration. Entry is first-come, first-served. According to Schellville in 2024, they received positive feedback with that policy.
Other updates include:
Children’s Entrepreneur Market – Saturday, December 6, 1–4 p.m.
Schedule Changes – Schellville will be closed Saturday, November 29, but has added Tuesday, November 25, and Wednesday, November 26.