SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth’s Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic is back for its thirtieth season on Friday, Sept. 27. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, located at the intersection of Route 50 and Hobbs Road.
Free seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccinations will be available for individuals aged 8 and older. Participants aged 8 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign a consent form, says TidalHealth.
The flu shot is designed to protect against four different flu viruses, providing broader protection. No physician’s order is needed, and participants are encouraged to wear short-sleeved shirts for easy access to the upper arm. However, high-dose flu shots for seniors and COVID-19 testing or vaccinations will not be provided at this event.