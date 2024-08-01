Town of Dewey Beach seeks ownership of historic lifesaving station

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The town of Dewey Beach has been leasing the Dewey Beach Patrol Station on Dagsworthy Street from the state for years. The town has been working with Representative Schwartzkopf and Secretary Bullock of the Delaware Economic Development Authority for almost a year to have the property transferred to the town.
If this agreement happens, the town cannot sell or develop the property, and it must continue to be used for public service as a lifeguard station. If the town does take possession, it wants to designate it as a historical site, since it is the site of the original lifeguard station.
