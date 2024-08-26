Town of Georgetown looking to update its Police Station and Public Works Building

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The town of Georgetown is looking to update its current police station and public works building. Georgetown officials say the town's current police station and public works building are in need of a serious upgrade.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West said that while all employees in the building deserve better working conditions, it is necessary for the police to be given a better building to operate out of.
"This is a great opportunity for the town of Georgetown. We want to keep the officers we have, but we're not going to keep them when they're working in a place that is rundown. We need to do something to try to recruit new people to come to Georgetown," explained West.
In order to fund the construction, the town is looking to borrow up to 18 million dollars in general obligation bonds.
West said it is not official that the project will cost exactly 18 million dollars, but that's the maximum amount the town looks to borrow.
James Archie, a Georgetown local, is all for giving the police an upgraded facility to operate out of.
"I think they need to update the building with better technology. They have to expand it to deal with the crime that's going on in Sussex County," explained Archie.
A public hearing for the project will take place on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.. Mayor West says attendees will be able to see a display showing the town's vision for the project. He added that other towns like Milford and Millsboro have had great success with updating their police stations, and he wants Georgetown to benefit as well.