MILTON, Del. - Town Manager Kristy Rogers announced Milton’s newest public parking lot located at the corner of Union and Magnolia streets.
The project began on May 11 with the town hoping to improve access, convenience and mobility in the heart of downtown. The lot includes over 40 parking spaces within walking distance of Milton’s downtown attractions.
“We are excited to open this new parking lot and provide much‑needed additional capacity for our growing community,” said Town Manager Kristy Rogers. “This investment supports our downtown businesses, improves traffic flow, and makes it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy everything Milton has to offer.”
The town hopes the additional parking will demonstrate its commitment to supporting local business, enhancing visitor experience, and ensuring residents' safety and accessibility.
The new lot will follow similar parking regulations to those throughout town. “Now that we have expanded parking availability, it is the right time to return to consistent enforcement of the two‑hour parking rules,” Rogers said. “These regulations help keep downtown accessible and vibrant, especially during peak business hours and community events.”