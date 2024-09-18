Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some guidance continues to indicate moderate coastal flooding may occur during the Friday morning high tide cycle. While confidence in this remains low, a short- fused warning may be issued during the next update to cover this high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/10 PM 6.9 1.2 2.0 Minor 20/11 AM 7.5 1.8 1.7 Minor 20/11 PM 7.3 1.6 2.6 Minor 21/12 PM 7.8 2.1 1.9 Moderate 22/12 AM 7.1 1.4 2.6 Minor 22/01 PM 8.2 2.5 2.5 Moderate Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/10 PM 6.3 1.7 1.3 Minor 20/11 AM 6.9 2.2 1.4 Minor 20/11 PM 6.8 2.2 2.0 Minor 21/12 PM 7.4 2.8 1.9 Moderate 22/12 AM 6.5 1.8 2.1 Minor 22/01 PM 7.4 2.8 2.1 Moderate &&