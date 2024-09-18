GEORGETOWN, Del. - A proposal to build a new apartment complex in Georgetown on Calhoun Street is moving forward after a vote at Wednesday’s Town Planning Commission meeting.
The project aims to provide more housing for local residents, but it has drawn opposition from nearby community members.
The Primeros Pasos Early Learning Center, located near the proposed site, expressed concerns about traffic and safety.
Executive Director Casey Christophel submitted a petition with over 300 signatures opposing the project.
“I think it’s the traffic. Parents are waiting to come in, and the busses are here and there, several cars that pass the busses, which is a hazard to the kids,” Christophel said.
Despite these objections, project engineer Sharon Cruz emphasized the need for more housing in Georgetown.
“It’s harder for people to find affordable housing near where they work. The town is growing, and there needs to be more housing for the workforce,” Cruz stated.
On Thursday, CoastTV spoke with Christophel about her initial reaction to the project moving forward. She says she's not surprised.
Christophel says she's not against the idea of apartments, however she wishes the developer would have knocked on her door so she could make them an offer.
"I wanted to build a gym for the kids. I wanted to expand to a couple other classrooms so that we could take in more children. Our waitlist if tremendously long. So now that will not be happening," said Christophel.
One parent, Elena Agustin Vicente, told CoastTV the project isn't fair to the children.
"They've always sent kids out with the teachers. Imagine my child not being able to go outside, how is that fair to her?"
The project now moves to the town council for further review. No timeline for construction has been set.