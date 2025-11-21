UPDATE: Traffic light at Route 9 and Nassau Commons Blvd. goes live Nov. 21

Traffic light at Route 9 and Nassau Commons Blvd. to go live Nov. 21

DelDOT says a new traffic light on Route 9, near Nassau Commons Boulevard is expected to become operational on Nov. 21.

LEWES, Del. - A long-planned traffic change has been added to Route 9 near Nassau Commons Boulevard. The new traffic light on Route 9 became operational in the afternoon of Nov. 21.

The traffic light went live in the afternoon of Nov. 21.

Nassau Commons has seen several improvements over the past year, including a repaving project last December, the installation of a crosswalk, fully marked travel and turn lanes, and new bike lanes.

The roadway provides access to Redner’s Fresh Market and several nearby businesses, and is used by drivers traveling between Route 1 and Route 9.

DelDOT says the intersection is being signalized to improve safety and traffic flow. 

