UPDATE: Traffic light at Route 9 and Nassau Commons Blvd. goes live Nov. 21

LEWES, Del. - A long-planned traffic change has been added to Route 9 near Nassau Commons Boulevard. The new traffic light on Route 9 became operational in the afternoon of Nov. 21.
Nassau Commons has seen several improvements over the past year, including a repaving project last December, the installation of a crosswalk, fully marked travel and turn lanes, and new bike lanes.
The roadway provides access to Redner’s Fresh Market and several nearby businesses, and is used by drivers traveling between Route 1 and Route 9.
DelDOT says the intersection is being signalized to improve safety and traffic flow.