Troon Pro Women’s Open returns to Sea Colony with rising tennis talent

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Professional women’s tennis is returning to the Delaware coast as the Troon Pro Women’s Open comes back to Sea Colony May 11–17.
The USTA Pro Circuit event, featuring a $30,000 purse, will take place at the Sea Colony Racquet Sports Center in Bethany Beach. The tournament is free and open to the public.
Rising stars and international players will compete for WTA ranking points on Sea Colony’s clay courts, according to the tournament. The weeklong event includes qualifying rounds, as well as singles and doubles main draw competition.
Past participants have included top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins, along with players who have gone on to compete in Grand Slam tournaments. Organizers say the event continues to serve as a key stepping stone for emerging talent.
Fans can also take part in several special events throughout the week, including a Red Ball Tennis Happy Hour on May 12, USTA Kids’ Day on May 13 and a Wilson Demo Day on May 15, according to organizers.
“Tennis is part of the fabric of Sea Colony,” said tournament director Gene Cutter. “This event highlights both elite competition and our commitment to growing the game at every level.”