Troopers arrest Lewes man in carjacking of handicapped man

DELAWARE — Delaware State Police arrested 44‑year‑old Jarad Hammond of Lewes on charges of first‑degree robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony following a carjacking in Newark on Feb. 21.
Troopers responded at 10:07 a.m. to a call from Sonesta Suites at 240 Chapman Road. They learned a handicapped man in a silver Hyundai Sonata had been approached by Hammond, a white male, who offered to help with his wheelchair. When the victim declined, Hammond returned, threatened him with a knife and ordered him out of the car.
Troopers later located the Sonata and apprehended Hammond at University Plaza Shopping Center. A search of his person recovered the victim’s keys, and officers found additional knives and his property in the vehicle.
Hammond was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and booked at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $50,000 bond, facing charges of first‑degree robbery and felony deadly weapon possession.