DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Cody Hudson, 40-year-old, and Tara Higgins, 45-year-old, both of Dagsboro, in connection with multiple felony charges following a theft investigation. Between May and July, several pieces of construction equipment were stolen from commercial properties in the Frankford area.
On Sept. 3, collaboration between Delaware’s Troop 4 Detectives and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of Hudson and Higgins as suspects. The next day, detectives executed a search warrant at a property on Swamp Road in Dagsboro, recovering a stolen skid steer and property linked to thefts in both Delaware and Maryland.
Both suspects were arrested without incident and charged with multiple felonies, including theft over $50,000 and conspiracy. They were released on $11,502 unsecured bonds, with additional charges from Maryland pending.