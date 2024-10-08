Delmar

Two of Delmar's council members and the town's mayor will be sworn in for new terms at Tuesday's council meeting.

DELMAR -The two incumbents running for town council seats in Delmar won re-election on Monday. According to social media posts by the Town of Delmar, the breakdown of votes went like this:

  • Odell Jones Jr. received 60 votes
  • Todd Lanier received 38 votes
  • Brian Morris received 19 votes

Lanier was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2023 and was successful in his first attempt at re-election. 

Along with Jones and Lanier, Mayor Thomas Bauer will be sworn in at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. Bauer's term was up but he ran unopposed in this election.

