DELMAR -The two incumbents running for town council seats in Delmar won re-election on Monday. According to social media posts by the Town of Delmar, the breakdown of votes went like this:
- Odell Jones Jr. received 60 votes
- Todd Lanier received 38 votes
- Brian Morris received 19 votes
Lanier was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2023 and was successful in his first attempt at re-election.
Along with Jones and Lanier, Mayor Thomas Bauer will be sworn in at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. Bauer's term was up but he ran unopposed in this election.