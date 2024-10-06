SEAFORD, Del.— The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Seaford, leaving two people dead and several others critically injured.
The collision happened on Oct. 6, 2024, at approximately 1:34 a.m. when a 2016 Nissan Rogue going south on Route 13, just south of Cannon Road, collided head-on with a 2005 Honda Pilot. Police say the Honda, which was going northbound in the southbound lane, struck the Rogue head-on.
A 22-year-old man from North Carolina, and an 18-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, who were passengers in the Rogue, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their names pending family notification. The Rogue’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Washington D.C., and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Bethesda, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old man from Georgetown also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. His passenger, a 40-year-old man from Georgetown, remains in critical condition. Authorities believe impairment may have contributed to the crash.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Tips can also be provided via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or through the Delaware State Police’s Facebook page.