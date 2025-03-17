WILMINGTON, Del. — Two men have been indicted and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse stemming from incidents that occurred between 1994 and 1996. John Taggart, 80, a former priest, and Christopher Crisona, 57, a former teacher, are accused of abusing a student at St. Thomas the Apostle School and rectory, as well as other locations.
“The State’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night — but they also give us purpose. The victim in this case suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice.”
Decades-Old Allegations Lead to Charges
According to prosecutors, Taggart came under investigation after an anonymous report was made to the Diocese of Wilmington, leading to a Wilmington Police Department probe into allegations against him and another priest, Father John Francis O’Brien, who is now deceased. The Department of Justice says investigators found evidence that Taggart repeatedly abused a victim during their 7th and 8th grade years at St. Thomas and continued after the victim moved on to high school.
Taggart, who served at St. Thomas the Apostle from 1987 to 1998, later worked at St. John the Apostle in Milford and St. Helena's in Wilmington before resigning from active ministry in 2004. Prosecutors say he now resides in Georgia.
According to prosecutors, the investigation also uncovered allegations against Crisona, who taught at St. Thomas the Apostle School from 1994 to 1996. Crisona was removed from his teaching position midyear following a student complaint and later worked at St. Matthew’s, Corpus Christi, and St. Hedwig’s, all in Wilmington. He currently teaches at an elementary school in Florida.
Pending Extradition and Charges
Taggart and Crisona face multiple felony charges, including Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Unlawful Sexual Intercourse.
Taggart is charged with:
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
- Two counts of Dangerous Crime Against a Child
- Two counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration 3rd Degree
- Four counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse 1st Degree
- Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree
Crisona is charged with:
- Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree
- Three counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse 1st Degree
- Unlawful Sexual Penetration 3rd Degree
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
Both men are awaiting extradition. The Delaware Department of Justice is seeking additional victims who may have been abused by the accused.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (302) 577-5293 or email ReportAbuse@delaware.gov.